Nikkei Surges on Weaker Yen as Ishiba Cautious on Rate Hike

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average surged on Thursday as the yen plunged after new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sounded cautious about further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei closed at 38,552.06, up 743.30 points, or 1.97 pct, from Wednesday's close, after briefly gaining more than 1,000 points in the morning. The broader TOPIX index finished up 31.75 points, or 1.20 pct, at 2,683.71.

The dollar topped 147 yen for the first time since Sept. 3, before standing at 146.46-47 yen at 5 p.m., up from 144.03-03 yen at the same time the previous day.

The yen came under selling after Ishiba suggested on Wednesday that it is not appropriate for the BOJ to raise interest rates further in the current situation.

Dollar buying against the yen was also fueled by stronger-than-expected private U.S. jobs data released overnight.

