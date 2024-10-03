Japan to Require Cold Water Passenger Ships to Carry Life Rafts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry will require passenger ships operating in cold water to carry life rafts from next April, it was learned Thursday.

The move follows the deadly sinking of the Kazu I tour boat off the northern prefecture of Hokkaido in April 2022.

The Japan Transport Safety Board has found that the water temperature of 4 degrees Celsius at the time was too low for those on the boat to survive wearing life jackets, and proposed that such ships have rescue equipment that prevents people from coming into contact with cold water.

The new requirement will apply to passenger ships sailing in seas and lakes with water temperatures below 10 degrees. Those that sail with other ships or have rescue ships nearby will be exempt.

It will take effect in April 2025 for ships with a capacity of 13 passengers or more and in April 2026 for those with a smaller capacity.

