Japanese Toy Maker to Launch World's Smallest Rubik's Cube

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese toy maker MegaHouse Corp. said Thursday it will put on the market the world's smallest Rubik's Cube product.

The product, about 5 millimeters on each side, was developed to mark the 50th anniversary of the puzzle cube. The company began accepting online bookings for the product, priced at 777,777 yen, on the day.

Made of aluminum, it weighs about 0.3 gram, and its volume is one-thousandth of the normal Rubik's Cube model. Still, it has the same internal structure as the normal model, and users can actually play it.

In August, its prototype was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's smallest rotating puzzle cube.

To develop the product, MegaHouse collaborated with Iriso Precision Co. in Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, which has an advantage in cutting and processing micro parts. The metal parts were then assembled by hand.

