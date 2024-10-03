CDP Calls for Unifying Opposition Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda on Thursday sought cooperation from other opposition parties in unifying candidates for some constituencies in the upcoming general election to oust ruling party lawmakers embroiled in a slush funds scandal.

It remains to be seen whether the parties will agree to such a move, as all aim to expand their seat shares in the Oct. 27 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

Noda made the request in separate meetings with Nobuyuki Baba, leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), Tomoko Tamura, chief of the Japanese Communist Party, and Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People.

The CDP leader asked them to unify opposition candidates in constituencies that are home to Liberal Democratic Party members involved in the scandal.

Such LDP members are currently set to contest 45 of the 289 single-seat constituencies in the Lower House race. Candidates from the four opposition parties are slated to run against each other in 34 of them.

