JAL, Garuda Indonesia to Coordinate Airfares, Flight Schedules
Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines said Thursday it will coordinate airfares and flight schedules with Garuda Indonesia, starting around April next year.
The move is designed to make flights between Japan and Indonesia, a Southeast Asian economy with a high growth potential, more convenient.
The two airlines are considering expanding their collaboration to include developing travel products in the future.
