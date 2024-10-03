JAL, Garuda Indonesia to Coordinate Airfares, Flight Schedules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines said Thursday it will coordinate airfares and flight schedules with Garuda Indonesia, starting around April next year.

The move is designed to make flights between Japan and Indonesia, a Southeast Asian economy with a high growth potential, more convenient.

The two airlines are considering expanding their collaboration to include developing travel products in the future.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]