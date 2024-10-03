New Japan Ministers, BOJ Chief Agree to Keep 2013 Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Two new Japanese ministers and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda agreed Thursday to maintain a 2013 government-BOJ statement aimed at pulling the country out of deflation.

During their meeting on the day, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, economic and fiscal policy minister Ryosei Akazawa and Ueda also confirmed that the government and the central bank will continue to work closely together.

"Based on the government-BOJ joint statement, we will make every effort in policy management to achieve an early end to deflation and sustainable economic growth," Kato told reporters after the meeting.

"We confirmed that we will monitor market developments calmly and with a sense of tension, while communicating carefully with the market," Kato also said.

Meanwhile, Akazawa referred to the government's view that the Japanese economy is now at a crucial stage to fully overcome deflation. He warned that an additional BOJ rate hike at the wrong time could throw cold water on the economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]