2 Japanese Nationals Flee Lebanon on Chartered Ship

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese nationals have fled Lebanon and arrived in Cyprus on a ship chartered by the Japanese government, the government said Thursday.

The Japanese government aided the evacuation following an escalation of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Some 50 Japanese nationals are staying in Lebanon, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya asked his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, by phone on Thursday to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in Jordan.

Safadi responded that Jordan will not hesitate to secure the safety of Japanese people.

