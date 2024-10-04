G-7 Leaders Condemn Iran's Attack against Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies condemned on Thursday Iran's large-scale missile attack against Israel in the strongest terms.

In a joint statement, the G-7 leaders expressed "deep concern" on the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and called on all regional players to act with restraint.

"A dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fueling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East, which is no one's interest," the leaders warned.

They demanded that Iran stop actions to destabilize the region through pro-Iran organizations including Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel and Hamas continue fighting.

