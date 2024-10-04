IMF Official Urges BOJ to Continue to Gradually Raise Policy Rate

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan should maintain its policy of raising interest rates gradually, International Monetary Fund spokesperson Julie Kozack said Thursday.

On economic measures being considered by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office on Tuesday, Kozack recommended that his administration promote fiscal consolidation while paying attention to growth.

After Ishiba on Wednesday expressed a negative view on additional interest rate hikes by the BOJ, the dollar surged against the yen, briefly hitting a one-month high above 147 yen on Thursday.

At a press conference, Kozack said that the BOJ "is taking important steps toward the normalization of monetary policy and its monetary policy toolkit."

"Our advice is that the BOJ should continue to be data driven and to gradually raise the policy rate," she said. "Our assessment is that the (Japanese) economy does remain on track to achieving the (BOJ's) 2 pct (price stability) target sustainably over the medium term."

