Japan PM Ishiba Orders Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday instructed his cabinet to compile an economic package partly to support households hit by soaring prices.

The package will also include measures aimed at strengthening the economy to fully defeat Japan's deflation and enhancing the protection of citizens against natural disasters.

Ishiba, who took office Tuesday, hopes to adopt the package soon after the Oct. 27 House of Representatives election and submit a supplementary budget to the Diet, the country's parliament, to finance the economic measures.

Expected measures against rising prices include fresh benefits to low-income households and expansion of subsidies to local governments. Ishiba also called for steps to realize a society resistant to higher energy costs.

"We will launch fresh regional revitalization measures" to shore up economic growth, he told a cabinet meeting. He also proposed measures to facilitate wage increases at small and midsize companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]