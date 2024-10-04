PM Ishiba Confirming Facts over Alleged Fund Irregularities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is still confirming facts over alleged fund reporting irregularities at his now-disbanded faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a government official said Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi made the remark in response to a newspaper report that Ishiba's faction failed to include some revenues from fundraising parties in mandatory annual fund reports.

"There will be a proper explanation as needed," Hayashi also said at a press conference.

The major daily Asahi Shimbun reported in its Friday morning edition that the faction headed by Ishiba failed to include in annual fund reports some 800,000 yen of the revenues from fundraising parties held between 2019 and 2021.

Yoshihiko Noda, president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized Ishiba and the LDP, saying: "One new fact emerges after another. The party needs reinvestigations."

