Japan PM Ishiba to Hold Diet Debate with Party Leaders Wed.

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is set to hold a debate with leaders of other parties at the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday.

The schedule was agreed on at a meeting of the Diet affairs heads of the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Friday.

After the debate on the final day of the current extraordinary Diet session, Ishiba will dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, for a snap election.

Opposition parties including the CDP had called for meetings of the budget committees of both chambers before the dissolution.

Meanwhile, the opposition side is seeking to extend the length of the debate, which normally lasts 45 minutes.

