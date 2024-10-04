NHK to Set Monthly Online Viewer Fee at 1,100 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, plans to set the viewer fee for its online program distribution at 1,100 yen per month, the same as the fee for its terrestrial broadcasting service, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The public broadcaster aims to start online distribution as an essential service in the fiscal second half that begins in October next year.

NHK is expected to announce the fee amount as early as next week. The broadcaster will finalize it after a public comment period.

The fee will be charged to people who sign up for the online service only. Those who pay the viewer fee for NHK’s television broadcasting service will not face any additional burden.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]