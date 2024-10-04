Ishiba Vows Efforts to Regain Public Trust after LDP Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday pledged to redouble efforts to regain public trust in politics that has been eroded by a slush funds scandal involving his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"I myself will also fulfill accountability" for the scandal, Ishiba said in his first parliamentary policy speech since taking office on Tuesday.

He also expressed his resolve to realize a growth-oriented economy through wage increases and by promoting investment, and sought to reinvigorate measures to revitalize regional economies.

Ishiba expressed "deep regret" over the LDP's funds scandal, saying it has led to public distrust in politics.

The prime minister said he plans to ask LDP lawmakers involved in the scandal to reflect on their failure to properly report political funds.

