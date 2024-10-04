N-Box Remains Top-Selling Car in Japan in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle was the top-selling car in Japan in the April-September period, keeping the title for the third straight fiscal first half, industry data showed Friday.

Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia minivehicle shot up to second from sixth place a year before, according to the data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Corolla sedan came third.

Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle fell to sixth from third in the wake of a production halt following a test fraud scandal.

Sales of the N-Box rose 1.8 pct from a year before to 102,226 units.

