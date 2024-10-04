Tokyo Enacts Ordinance to Ban Customer Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan assembly unanimously passed an ordinance on Friday to ban the harassment of workers by customers, effective on April 1 next year, the first such ordinance in Japan.

The ordinance does not have penalties for violation.

The measure "prohibits all harassment of workers, including offensive acts that are made outside of workplaces and are difficult to handle under existing law," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference. Its goal is for workers and customers to respect each other, she said.

The metropolitan government will announce guidelines as early as this year that specify what acts constitute customer harassment and what companies are asked to do.

The ordinance defines as harassment assault, intimidation and other illegal acts that damage working environments, as well as excessive requests without justifiable reasons, abusive language and other unjustifiable acts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]