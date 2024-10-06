Japan Ministry Reports Issues Facing Bookstores

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry has released a report listing challenges facing bookstores in the country, including low profit margins and fierce competition with online stores.

Based on the report, released Friday, the ministry will set up by year-end a liaison committee of officials from relevant government agencies to fully launch discussions on support measures for bookstores.

The report, which was drawn up at a time when the number of bookstores continues falling, noted that digitalization has led to decreases in magazine and comic book buyers and regular visitors to bookstores.

It also said that transportation costs for returning unsold books and magazines to publishers are weighing on bookstores' earnings.

Bookstores cannot reflect higher operational costs, such as soaring utility bills, in prices because publishers have the right to decide the prices of their books, it added.

