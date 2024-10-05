Man from Pakistan Supporting Young Language Carers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A 25-year-old man from Pakistan is aiming in Japan to support so-called young language carers from abroad, or children who interpret for family members who cannot speak Japanese.

Aziz Ahmed established a nonprofit organization in August last year in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, to raise awareness about such children, who must often translate documents and write on behalf of parents and other family members originally from foreign countries or regions. Ahmed, who has experience as a young language carer himself, is calling on them to consult people around them if they need help.

Ahmed came to Japan with family members including his mother in August 2008 at the age of 9 to live with his father, who was working at a factory in Gunma at the time. He initially did not understand Japanese, but was able to engage in daily conversations in the language a year and a half after he started to go to school in Japan.

He then began to interpret for his parents, not only in daily conversations but also for tax-related documents mailed to his home and when his father was getting a mobile phone contract. He even called the local government to ask about tax payments.

"I felt that it was my role to interpret and translate, and that there was no point to me being in the family if I didn't do them," Ahmed said.

