New Industry Min. Muto Inspects Fukushima No. 1 N-Plant

Fukushima, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new industry minister Yoji Muto on Saturday inspected the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan for the first time since he took office earlier this month.

In a meeting with officials from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which owns the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, Muto asked the company to steadily conduct the experimental removal of nuclear fuel debris from the plant's No. 2 reactor so as not to cause worry among local residents and people in other areas of Japan and outside the country toward the completion of work to dismantle the power station knocked out by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The trial work has been put on hold due to the malfunction of a camera mounted on the debris removal device.

TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa told the minister that the company is resolved to make steady progress as it aims to fulfill its responsibility to Fukushima.

"We want to firmly support reconstruction with the thought that we are in a crucial moment," Muto told a press conference after the meeting.

