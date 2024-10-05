Rally Held in Tokyo for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A rally to call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was held in Tokyo on Saturday, ahead of the first anniversary Monday of the start of the large-scale armed conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

The rally was attended by members of six organizations, including Save the Children Japan and the Japan International Volunteer Center. They reported the current situation in Gaza.

Chisato Takahashi of Parcic, which supports sheep farmers, reported that sheep farms were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza while the farmers and sheep were evacuated and safe.

Masayuki Teshima, a member of the Campaign for the Children of Palestine, showed a video of evacuees living in tents with heavy rain leaks.

"Even just knowing the situation in Gaza and sharing it on social media will be a step for assistance. I hope that this will develop into a major movement," he said.

