Japanese Food Critic Yukio Hattori Dies at 78

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese food critic Yukio Hattori, who also appeared on television as a cooking program commentator, has died, it was learned Saturday. He was 78.

Hattori, whose real name was Yukihiko Someya, collapsed at Hattori Nutrition College in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Friday, and was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital, according to investigative sources.

He is believed to have died of illness, the sources said.

A Tokyo native, Hattori completed a doctoral course for public health at Showa University's School of Medicine after graduating from Rikkyo University.

In 1977, he became principal of Hattori Nutrition College, which fosters cooks and nutritionists.

