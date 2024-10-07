FOCUS: LDP Linchpin Moriyama Holds Big Influence over Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is casting powerful influence over the administration of new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, with a party member who once was a cabinet minister labeling the administration a "de facto Moriyama cabinet."

"I'm determined to well manage the LDP at a time when parliamentary events and national politics are proceeding with an extremely tight schedule," Moriyama said Friday.

Moriyama has served as the LDP's parliamentary affairs chief for roughly four years and two months, the longest ever such service, and has experience in other key party roles such as LDP election strategy chief and chair of the party's decision-making General Council.

He exerted his influence as soon as new LDP leader Ishiba, whose power base within the party is fragile, informally decided to name him as party secretary-general. He advised Ishiba break up the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, shortly after being named the country's new prime minister so a snap election will be held on Oct. 27.

Initially, Ishiba was eager to spend time for debates with the opposition bloc before dissolving the Lower House. But Moriyama told him that the election should be held before public expectations of the new prime minister making changes wane.

