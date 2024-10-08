Lot More Sea Bathers Suffer Dolphin Bites in Fukui Pref. This Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Mihama, Fukui Pref., Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--This summer, 15 sea bathers suffered from dolphin bites in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, according to a recent Japan Coast Guard report.

Such wild dolphin attack cases have been on a rise since around 2022, with the number of bite-caused injuries in summer 2024 tripling from five a year earlier, the Tsuruga Coast Guard Office’s report showed.

All those who were bitten this year were tourists from other prefectures.

Authorities should work out measures to get visitors fully aware of dolphin attack risks in advance, experts say.

On Aug. 3, a 10-year-old boy from Mie Prefecture was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Tanoura Beach in the city of Tsuruga and got around 30 stitches on his right hand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]