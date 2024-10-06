Japan, S. Korea to Expand Initiative to Cut Methane Emissions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Sunday announced a decision to expand a Japan-South Korea cooperation framework aimed at reducing emissions of methane from natural gas development projects.

Twenty-two Japanese companies, including Kansai Electric Power Co., Tokyo Gas Co. and trader Mitsubishi Corp., will newly join the framework, according to the government.

The government made the announcement at a meeting of liquefied natural gas producing and consuming countries in the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

Member companies on the procurement side will confirm efforts to reduce methane emissions by firms involved in natural gas production and urge them to disclose related information. Some firms have already given consent to the disclosure.

Methane's greenhouse effect is believed to be more than 20 times that of carbon dioxide. Leaks of methane from gas fields are a major issue that need to be dealt with.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]