Japanese Comedian Saito Accused by Police of Sexual Assault

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have sent papers to public prosecutors accusing Shinji Saito, a member of popular comedy trio Jungle Pocket, of committing a sexual assault on a woman, people familiar with the investigation said Monday.

Saito, 41, has pleaded guilty to the allegations and said he regrets that his thoughtless behavior has caused trouble to the victim and his family, according to the people familiar with the investigation by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

He is suspected of committing a sexual assault on a woman in her 20s on a bus in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward in July. There were only Saito and the woman on the bus at the time, the people said.

The woman has told police investigators that she would never forgive the crime, according to the people.

Jungle Pocket was formed in 2006. On Sept. 20, Yoshimoto Kogyo, an entertainment company that manages Saito, said he would go on hiatus for the time being due to his poor health.

