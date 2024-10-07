Ishiba Apologizes for Fund Reporting Irregularities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday apologized for a failure by the former ruling party faction that he had led to record some income from fundraising parties in its political funds reports.

The reports by the former Liberal Democratic Party faction had a clerical error that has already been corrected, Ishiba told reporters. "It is undesirable that a clerical error has occurred. I take it seriously."

The error involved the breakdown of income, not the total amount, he said.

The major Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun said in its Friday morning edition that the former Ishiba faction failed to include in its fund reports some 800,000 yen in income from fundraising parties held between 2019 and 2021.

