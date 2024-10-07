Ishiba Reluctant to Reinvestigate LDP "Slush Fund" Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba indicated Monday that he is reluctant to reinvestigate a "slush fund" scandal that has rocked factions within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

At the day's plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the new prime minister said that he will make an "appropriate decision" on the matter.

On so-called policy activity expenses, Ishiba said, "We will discuss how the system should be operated and work to ensure transparency, with the possibility of abolishing it in the future."

Regarding the LDP's punishment of lawmakers involved in the scandal in April, Ishiba said it was not lenient punishment intended to draw a curtain over the scandal.

Ishiba, also president of the LDP, was asked by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) leader Nobuyuki Baba whether the LDP will officially endorse the scandal-tainted lawmakers in the upcoming Lower House election. "We will make a decision based on whether they have gained the understanding of people in their constituencies," Ishiba responded.

