BOJ Raises Economic Views on 2 of 9 Regions

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan upgraded its economic assessments for two central Japan regions in a quarterly report released Monday, while keeping its views on the other seven regions unchanged.

The regional economic report was adopted at the day's meeting of BOJ regional branch managers.

The upgrade for Hokuriku, which includes the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was battered by a massive earthquake on Jan. 1, reflected improved production, employment and income thanks to the resumption of factory operations.

Still, the central bank noted the need to pay attention to the impact of a heavy rain disaster that dealt a further blow to the quake-affected areas last month.

Meanwhile, the Tokai economy was seen as brighter on stronger production and private consumption as the impact of production and sales halts at some automakers eased.

