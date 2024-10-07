Japan Lower House OKs Forced Sterilization Compensation Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, unanimously passed a bill on Monday to compensate victims of forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenic protection law.

The bill is expected to be enacted on Tuesday after approval by the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

It calls for compensation of 15 million yen each for victims and 5 million yen for their spouses, as well as a lump-sum payment of 2 million yen to those forced to have abortions.

If victims and their spouses are already deceased, the bill allows their bereaved families to seek compensation.

It also keeps a provision for a lump-sum payment of 3.2 million yen each for victims, stipulated in an existing relief law for such victims.

