Japan's Empress Emerita Breaks Thighbone, to Have Surgery

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko, 89, suffered a broken right femur on Monday after falling down at the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

She was admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital the same day and will undergo surgery there on Tuesday morning, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The former Empress fell at the residence on Sunday evening and underwent an examination at the hospital on Monday afternoon as she continued to experience severe pain in her right leg, her aide said, adding that she fell on a flat surface and did not hit her head.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito received an explanation of the test results together with the Empress Emerita at the hospital on Monday evening. He returned to the residence later.

Empress Emerita Michiko, turning 90 on Oct. 20, was hospitalized for surgery for the first time since 2019, when she was found to have breast cancer.

