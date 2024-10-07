Komeito Pledges Highlight Abolition of Policy Activity Expenses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday unveiled its pledges for the Oct. 27 general election, including the abolition of so-called policy activity expenses.

The campaign pledges underscore the need for political reform in the wake of a slush fund scandal involving LDP factions.

Komeito pledged to set up an independent third-party organization to monitor political funds.

The party also vowed to amend a related law by the end of next year's ordinary Diet session to revamp research, public relations and accommodation allowances for lawmakers, calling for unused allowances to be returned to the state coffers and for the use of such money to be made public.

"The main question that will be asked in the Lower House election is which party can spearhead efforts to realize transparent politics," Komeito policy chief Mitsunari Okamoto told a press conference.

