New PM, Tokyo Gov. Confirm Disaster Cooperation

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office last week, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike met Monday and confirmed cooperation between the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments to strengthen disaster prevention systems.

The two also discussed the development of shelters to prepare for possible missile attacks. "We agreed to work on it in cooperation with the central government," Koike told reporters after the meeting.

Koike said the meeting did not cover Ishiba's remark at his inaugural press conference on Tuesday that it is necessary to change the concentration of government offices in Tokyo.

"I hope we will mutually put forward ideas for regional revitalization," she said.

Ishiba and Koike served as the LDP's policy chief and general council head, respectively, in 2010 to 2011, when the party was out of power.

