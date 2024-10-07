Japan Urges All Parties in Gaza to Abide by Int'l Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya issued a statement on Monday, one year after the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, calling on all parties to comply with international law.

The minister also said that Japan "strongly urges them to steadily work towards realization of a ceasefire."

"Japan has consistently and unequivocally condemned the terror attacks by Hamas and others (a year ago)," Iwaya said, calling for "the immediate release of all hostages still being held captive."

"Japan is gravely concerned about the ongoing critical humanitarian situation (in Gaza)," he added.

The minister also voiced serious concern about "the rising tensions...throughout the Middle East region," and urged all parties to "avoid further escalation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]