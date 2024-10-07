Rice Cracker Makers Going Bust in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Hit by declining consumption and rice price spikes, 11 makers of rice crackers such as "senbei" and "arare" went out of business in Japan in January-September, according to Teikoku Databank Ltd.

With the figure already exceeding five for the whole of last year, this year's total is likely to top the 13 marked in 2022, the highest since 2000, the private credit research firm said in a recent report.

Demand for rice crackers as seasonal gifts is declining while the number of budget-minded consumers is rising. In addition, production costs are climbing with prices of both domestically produced and imported rice soaring, the report pointed out.

Acknowledging that small and midsize makers have difficulty simply raising product prices to offset higher input costs, a Teikoku Databank official underscored the importance of cultivating new customers by developing products welcomed by a wide range of generations.

