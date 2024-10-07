CDP Platform Includes Ban on Corporate Political Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday unveiled its platform for the Oct. 27 general election, pledging to ban political donations by companies and organizations and scrap so-called policy activity expenses.

In the campaign platform, the CDP said that regaining public trust in politics is a top priority after a high-profile "slush fund" scandal rocked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The seven-pillar platform has a slogan that a change of government is the best possible form of political reform. It calls for banning the transfer of political funds between relatives to prevent hereditary politicians.

Unlike its previous national election pledges, the platform does not include a consumption tax cut, but proposes a refundable tax credit program.

Meanwhile, the CDP platform urges the Bank of Japan to change its inflation target from the current 2 pct to more than zero pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]