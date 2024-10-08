Wanted Suspect in Saitama Robbery Case Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Police on Monday arrested the 24-year-old wanted suspect in a robbery resulting in injury in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, after finding him in Niigata Prefecture in central Japan.

The Saitama prefectural police department arrested Rikiya Morita, whose address and occupation are unknown, for allegedly breaking into a house in the city of Tokorozawa, Saitama, on Oct. 1, tying up an 85-year-old male resident and his 83-year-old wife, slashing them with a knife and taking 80,000 yen in cash and other items.

According to investigative sources, Morita has admitted to the charges.

The Saitama police said Morita was taken into custody on Monday evening in the city of Kashiwazaki, Niigata, in connection with a special fraud case being investigated by the Niigata prefectural police department.

The Saitama police had already arrested three other men in their 20s to 40s as suspects directly involved in the Tokorozawa case and had placed Morita on a public wanted list as the remaining suspect.

