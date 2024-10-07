Komeito Not to Back Some LDP "Slush Fund" Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans not to back the LDP's "slush fund" lawmakers whom the LDP has decided not to officially endorse in the upcoming general election, its leader, Keiichi Ishii, said Monday.

Among the LDP lawmakers involved in the slush fund scandal, Komeito will decide whether to support those with the LDP's official endorsement, based on three conditions, including whether they have provided sufficient explanations to Komeito members in their constituencies, according to Ishii.

"We will basically recommend the LDP's official candidates, but we have no choice but to respect the will of our local members," Ishii told reporters.

"The LDP is not expected to ask us to recommend candidates without its endorsement, and we are unlikely to recommend such candidates if we are not asked to do so," Ishii added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]