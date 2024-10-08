Japan PM Ishiba to Visit Laos from Thurs. for Diplomatic Debut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will make his diplomatic debut with a three-day visit to Vientiane, Laos, from Thursday to attend summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Ishiba, who took office Oct. 1, will meet foreign counterparts in person for the first time Thursday at a meeting with the 10-member ASEAN and a meeting of the ASEAN Plus Three framework which also includes China and South Korea.

On Friday, he will attend a meeting of the East Asia Summit framework, participated also by the United States, Russia and other countries.

At the meetings, the prime minister is expected to confirm cooperation for achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

At a press conference Tuesday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Keiichiro Tachibana emphasized the significance of the prime minister attending the summits, saying, "They are important forums where major countries in the Indo-Pacific gather."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]