Sapporo Boy Sexually Abused by Older Boy

Sapporo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A then third-grade boy at an elementary school in Sapporo was sexually assaulted in 2021 by a then junior high school first-grade boy, according to a report released by the northern Japan city's board of education Tuesday.

The investigation report, compiled by a third-party panel, recognized the case as a serious incident under the law for promoting measures to prevent bullying.

According to the report, the perpetrator had graduated from the victim's elementary school, and the two boys had belonged to the same sports group. The senior boy sexually assaulted the younger boy three times in May 2021, shortly after the former was enrolled in his junior high school.

The report said that the perpetrator had stolen the victim's cap and gloves before the incident.

An investigation started after the victim's guardians consulted the police, and the perpetrator was referred to a family court for juvenile proceedings.

