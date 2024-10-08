Abenomics Failed to Boost Personal Consumption: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policy mix, dubbed Abenomics, failed to boost personal consumption in the country, new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba suggested Tuesday.

Speaking at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, Ishiba acknowledged that Abenomics "created a situation that was not deflation, increased the country's gross domestic product, expanded employment and led to an upward trend in corporate profits."

He added, however, "Per-capita real wages were slow to grow, and personal consumption lacked strength."

Elsewhere in the Upper House meeting, Ishiba revealed a plan to hold the first meeting of relevant cabinet ministers by the end of this month to discuss measures to improve the treatment of Self-Defense Forces personnel. "We will consider concrete measures as soon as possible," he said.

Ishiba positioned the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea as a "top priority" for his administration. "I will meet with the families of the abductees as soon as possible and listen to what they have to say."

