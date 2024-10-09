NHK to Charge Monthly Online Viewer Fee of 1,100 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, has announced that the viewer fee for its online program distribution will be 1,100 yen per month, the same as that for its terrestrial broadcasting service.

According to the announcement Tuesday, the public broadcaster will make its final decision on the online fee at the start of next year after receiving opinions from the public from Wednesday to Nov. 7.

NHK will start charging the fee Oct. 1, 2025, when the online distribution is scheduled to start as an essential service.

The fee will be collected from people who sign up only for the online service. There will be no additional cost imposed on those who pay the viewer fee for NHK’s television broadcasting service.

The broadcaster included the envisioned online fee in a draft revision of its business plan through fiscal 2026.

