12 Miss LDP Endorsement as Candidates over Scandal

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday did not give its endorsement to 12 members involved in a slush funds scandal as candidates in the upcoming general election.

The 12 include former party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, former parliamentary affairs head Tsuyoshi Takagi and four others, who were slapped with heavy penalties by the party over the scandal or whose penalties are still in effect.

"After making the tough decision, all candidates will face voters sincerely and fight with all their might," LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama told reporters.

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and former internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda received the party's endorsement as they spoke about the scandal at a parliamentary ethics committee though their penalties are still in effect.

LDP lawmakers, who receive the party's endorsement as candidates for single-seat constituencies despite their involvement in the scandal, are not allowed to simultaneously run for proportional representation seats.

