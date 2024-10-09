Ishiba Instructs LDP to Discuss Asian Security Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that he has instructed his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to discuss a desirable Asian security framework, with his proposal for an Asian version of NATO in mind.

At a press conference following the dissolution of the House of Representatives earlier in the day, Ishiba said that such discussions will include the possibility of revising the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement.

Ishiba mentioned the current tough security environment surrounding Japan, citing violations of Japan's airspace by China and Russia and North Korea's missile launches. "I'll spearhead efforts to further ensure the region's security and stability," he said.

As for regional revitalization in Japan, the prime minister said that his government will set up a new task force as early as this week to draw up a basic concept on the issue by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Ishiba said that the government launched a panel of related cabinet ministers on the day to discuss measures to improve the treatment of Self-Defense Forces personnel.

