12 Miss LDP Endorsement as Candidates over Scandal

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday did not give its endorsement in the Oct. 27 general election to 12 members involved in a slush funds scandal.

Those not winning support include former party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, former parliamentary affairs head Tsuyoshi Takagi and four others who were slapped with heavy penalties by the party over the scandal or whose penalties are still in effect.

"After these tough decisions, candidates will face voters sincerely and fight with all their might," LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama told reporters.

Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba told parliament that the 12 may retroactively receive the party's endorsement if they win their respective seats.

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and former internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda were given the party's endorsement even though their penalties are still in effect, after they spoke about the scandal at a parliamentary ethics committee.

