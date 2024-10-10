Japan Retailer Aeon's Net Profit Plunges in March-Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co.'s net profit in March-August plunged 76.5 pct from a year before to 5,488 million yen.

Although its sales climbed 6.1 pct to 4,999.4 billion yen, a record high for the first half, the company was hit by rises in personnel and other costs, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Aeon's flagship general merchandise business was in the red. With consumers tightening the purse strings due to prolonged inflation, the company managed to attract customers by reducing prices of private-brand items but failed to generate profits.

"Pensioners who do not benefit from wage increases are keenly focusing on protecting themselves" from higher costs of living, President Akio Yoshida told a briefing Wednesday, adding that Aeon will further boost sales of private-brand products.

