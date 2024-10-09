Japan, China Foreign Chiefs Reaffirm Strategic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held their first phone talks on Wednesday and reaffirmed the policy of promoting a mutually beneficial strategic relationship between the two countries.

During the talks, Iwaya, who took office last week, said that he will work to allow the people of both countries to feel the benefits of the development of bilateral ties.

According to the Chinese side's announcement, Wang acknowledged that Japan's new cabinet is actively signaling its intention to promote bilateral relations in a stable manner.

Meanwhile, Iwaya requested Wang to promptly provide detailed information about the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in China in September. They agreed to communicate closely to prevent similar incidents.

Iwaya also expressed serious concern over recent Chinese military activities and demanded explanations.

