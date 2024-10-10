University of Tokyo Inches Up to 28th in World Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo rose by one notch from the previous year to 28th place in British magazine Times Higher Education's latest World University Rankings, released Wednesday.

The University of Oxford in Britain topped the list for the ninth consecutive year. The University of Tokyo was the best performer among Japanese institutions.

The rankings, which covered 2,092 institutions of 115 countries and regions, are based on five criteria, including research environment, research quality and international outlook.

Including the University of Tokyo, five Japanese universities secured positions in the top 200 spots, unchanged from last year's results.

Kyoto University was 55th, unchanged from last year, Tohoku University 120th, up from 130th, and Osaka University 162nd, up from 175th. Tokyo Institute of Technology, which has merged with Tokyo Medical and Dental University to form Institute of Science Tokyo, ranked 195th, down from 191st.

