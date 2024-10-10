Kawasaki Celebrates Delivery of 5,000th Railcar to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kawasaki Railcar Manufacturing Co., a subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., celebrated the delivery of its 5,000th railcar to the United States on Wednesday.

The subsidiary has supplied about 2,200 railcars to New York City's subway operator under the Metropolitan Transportation Authority through a local unit, holding the biggest local market share.

Some 200 people including factory staff and officials of local authorities attended the ceremony in the state of New York.

Kawasaki Railcar President Hiroshi Murao expressed his wish to keep the relationship with locals for decades to come after looking back on past hardships such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mikio Mori, Japanese consul-general in New York, emphasized the significance of Kawasaki's railcars, saying they are also used in other cities such as Washington, contributing to improving local citizens' quality of life.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]