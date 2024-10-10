U.S. Marine Arrested in Okinawa for Violence against His Ex

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested a U.S. Marine stationed at a U.S. military base in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa for alleged violence against his former girlfriend, it was learned Thursday.

The serviceman in his 20s, who is stationed at Camp Foster and was arrested on the spot, has denied the allegations, according to the prefectural police.

The Marine is suspected of choking the former girlfriend in her 20s with his arm and grabbing her arm at her home in the Okinawa city of Urasoe between 7:35 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was not injured.

The police said they made the arrest after rushing to her home in response to an emergency call from the woman saying that she was choked and beaten by her ex-boyfriend.

