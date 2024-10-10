U.S. Navy Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Kanagawa

Newsfrom Japan

Chigasaki, Kanagawa Pref., Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. Navy helicopter made what appeared to be a precautionary landing at a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., local authorities received an emergency call from a witness reporting the landing.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the helicopter belongs to the Navy's Atsugi base in the eastern prefecture.

Local fire department officials said that there has been no report of damage on people or buildings.

The ministry asked the U.S. side to follow safety measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]